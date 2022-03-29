‘Drive My Car’ Wins Oscar Award for Best International Film

Ryusuke Hamaguchi accepts the award for “Drive My Car,” from Japan, for best international feature film at the Oscars on March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. At left is translator Aiko Masubuchi. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

By ANDREW DALTON, AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The emotional epic from Japan “Drive My Car” won the Academy Award for best international feature film Sunday night.

Director Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s film became the fifth from Japan to win the Oscar, the first since “Departures” in 2008.

The win for the three-hour journey through grief, connection and art spawned its own mini-drama when Hamaguchi took the stage at the Dolby Theatre to accept it. He paused for applause, and the show’s director then started the…