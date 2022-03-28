‘Drive My Car’ wins Oscar for Best International Film

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Japan’s emotional epic “Drive My Car” won the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film on Sunday night.

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Japan’s emotional epic “Drive My Car” won for the Academy Award Best International Feature Film Sunday Night.

For the first time since “Departures” in 2008, director Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s film became the fifth film from Japan to win an Oscar.

The triumph, a three-hour journey through grief, connection, and art, spawned its own mini-drama when Hamaguchi took the stage at the Dolby Theater to acknowledge it. He paused for applause, and the director of the show started music to ask him to leave the stage, but he resisted.

“I want to thank all the members of the Academy …