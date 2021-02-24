“Driving a new car is always special” – Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen take the RB16B to the track for the first time. The TMT

“Driving a new car is always special” – Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen both took the RB16B to the track for the first time, as seen by team chief Christian Horner.

Sergio Perez edged out RB16B for the first time for Red Bull. The Mexican excelled last season, a career-high P4 at Racing Point. This season, he will be expected to finish P1 Lewis Hamilton reliable.

“Driving a new car is always special for the driver and the team as well. They have been working so hard through the winter, so finally get the car on the track, it is quite an emotional day.

“I can say that I think there is a lot of potential. The conditions were not very good but it was good to get a feel for the car. It’s quite exciting. I removed the RB15 earlier this week but today I’m Could feel a move in overall grip and top speed. “

Red Bull F1 boss Christian Horner rejoice at Sergio Perez and RB 16B debut

Christian Horner was clearly pleased with the RB16B day, the car being similar to last season’s Challenger. There is real hope that they can give very strong competition to Mercedes, now that Sergio Perez is on board.

“It’s always great to see a new car on the track for the first time and to see drivers making their first laps. Today is mainly about making sure all the basics are working well, before that. To have it all packed and sent out. Bahrain and today was a success in that regard. “

