Driving Licence (DL): Apply Online Learning Licence at sarathi.parivahan.gov.in

As you all know that the process of digitalization is being implemented at a very fast pace due to the central government’s digital Abhiyan. Due to this reason, the government has launched a separate portal for the registration of driving licence. Through this article, we are going to tell you all the important information regarding driving licence like what is a driving licence?, how to apply for a driving licence, objective, benefits, features, eligibility criteria, required documents etc. So if you are interested to grab every single detail regarding driving licence then you are requested to read this article very carefully till the end.
Apply Driving Licence
If you want to drive then it is mandatory for you to possess a driving licence. Driving Licence is issued by the ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India. Only that person can get a driving licence who knows how to drive. The driving licence allows you legally to drive on the roads. It is not permissible to drive on the roads without having a driving licence. The central government has launched a separate portal to apply for a driving licence. Now all those people who want to get a driving licence can apply for it through this portal.
- They are not required to visit government offices. They just have to go to the ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India’s official website and from there they can apply for it.
- This is going to save a lot of time and money and will also bring transparency to the system. Driving licence can also be used in the form of an identity card.
One Nation One Mobility Card
DL Related Services Provided By RTO To Be Availed Online
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highway has received all the approvals from the ministry of electronics and information technology to use digital platforms for providing various kinds of driving licence related services. A circular has been released by the ministry of road transport and highways. In the circular MoRTH has notified that the services regarding driving licence and certificate of registration will be available online. Now the citizens can renew their driving licence, get duplicate RC and related services with the help of Aadhaar authentication.
- They are not required to visit regional transport offices for this purpose. With the availability of these services online now the process will be streamlined and services will be hassle-free and contactless. All those people who want to use these online services have to undergo Aadhaar authentication.
- The ministry is going to take all the necessary steps to publicise it with the help of advertisements, individual notices, social media etc.
Driving Licence 18 contactless Services
- Learner Licence
- Renewal Of Driving Licence
- Duplicate Driving Licence
- Change Of Address In Driving Licence And Certificate Of Registration
- Issue Of International Driving Permit
- Termination Of Hire Purchase Agreement
- Endorsement Of Hire Purchase Agreement
- Application For Assignment Of Fresh Registration Mark Of Motor Vehicle Of Diplomatic Officer
- Application For Registration Of Motor Vehicle Of Diplomatic Officer
- Intimation Of Change Of Address In Certificate Of Registration
- Application For Registration For Driver Training From Accredited Driver Training Centre
- Application For Transfer Of Ownership Of Motor Vehicle
- Notice Of Transfer Of Ownership Of Motor Vehicle
- Application For Grant Of NOC For Certificate Of Registration
- Application For Issue Of Duplicate Certificate Of Registration
- Surrender Of Class Of Vehicle From Licence
- Application For Registration Of Motor Vehicle With A Fully Built Body
- Application For Temporary Registration Of Motor Vehicle
Objective of Driving Licence
Driving licence is a key document that is required to drive on the roads. For applying for a driving licence people have to go to government offices. Visiting government offices wastes a lot of time. In order to tackle this situation, the Government of India has made available an application procedure of driving licence through an online portal. Now the citizens of India are not required to visit any government offices in order to apply for a driving licence. They just have to go to the official website and from there they can apply for it. Now people will get a driving licence sitting at home. This will save a lot of time and money. Availability of driving licence online will also ensure transparency in the system.
Key Highlights of Driving Licence
|Name of article
|Driving licence
|Launched by
|Government of India
|Beneficiary
|Citizens of India
|Objective
|To provide driving licence with help of official website
|Official website
|Click here
|Year
|2021
E Aadhaar Download Online
Driving Licence Issuance Procedure
Previously driving licence is issued by districts RTO office but now driving licence is issued by driving transport commissioner headquarter, Lucknow. They sent it directly to the applicant by post. After applying for driving licence you are required to go to your district RTO office for the verification purpose. Officials at RTO Office will check your photo and signature. After that, they will take your test and if you pass that test then your driving licence will be approved. After approval driving licence will reach your house within 10 days.
Types of Driving Licence
- Learning licence
- Permanent licence
- International driving licence
- Duplicate driving licence
- Light motor vehicle licence
- High motor vehicle licence
Fees to Apply for Driving Licence
|1.
|Grant of Learner’s License for each class of vehicle (on paper)
|Rs 30.00
|2
|Permanent Driving License on Smart Card
|Rs 200.00
|3
|International Driving Permit (on paper)
|Rupee 500.00
|4
|Renewal of Driving License on Smart Card
|Rs 250.00
|5
|Driving test for each class of vehicle
|Rupee 50.00
|6
|Endorsement of new class of vehicle on Smart Card DL
|Rs 200.00
|7
|Renewal of DL on Smart Card after expiry of grace period
|Rupee 200.00 + penalty @ Rs 50 per year or part thereof
Required Documents and Eligibility Criteria
- Applicant must be a permanent resident of India
- Address proof (ration card, voter ID card, electricity bill, Aadhar card, water bill, PAN card)
- Age proof (birth certificate, 10th class mark sheet, voter ID card)
- Mobile number
- Passport size photograph
Linkage Of Driving Licence And RC With Aadhar
Aadhar is a 12 digit Identity Number which is assigned to every citizen of India. The union government has issued a draft notification for linking driving licence and RC with Aadhar. Aadhar cards have become one of the most important documents for the citizens of India. For availing various kinds of government subsidies and benefits of schemes Aadhar authentication is mandatory. Aadhar card will be linked to driving licence and vehicle registration certificate. The ministry of road transport has issued a draft regarding the contactless service provided through the portal. This draft order has been proposed under the good governance rules and the ministry has asked for suggestions or objections regarding this draft order.
Aadhaar Authentication For Notified Contactless Services
All the notified 16 types of contactless service provided by the portal will require Aadhaar authentication. These services include change of address, obtaining learner licence, transfer of ownership of vehicle etc. So if any person is required to avail of these services then he or she has to undergo Aadhaar authentication but if the citizen does not have an Aadhar card then the services will be available to him without Aadhar, subject to production of Aadhar enrolment ID slip. This Aadhaar authentication service is completely voluntary for now. If a person does not want to go through Aadhaar authentication then he or she is required to visit the office personally to avail of service.
Transparency In The System Due To Aadhaar Authentication
Aadhaar authentication will remove the fake documentation and holding of more than one driving licence by individuals which was a big threat to road safety in India. This will result in a reduction in crowds at regional transport offices and make these offices free of agents and touts. With the help of this system, the crowds at RTO will be reduced to 20% because after that most of the services will be available through the portal by Aadhaar authentication and very few people will be required to visit RTO. Soon Adhaar authentication will be mandatory for citizens who want to avail online and contactless service regarding driving licence. The draft is issued by the ministry of road transport and highway.
Procedure To Apply For Driving Licence
- First of all go to the official website of the ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India
- The home page will open before you
- On the homepage, you are required to select your state
- Now you have to click on Apply Driving licence link
- Now you will be redirected to a new page where some information will be present
- You have to read this information and click on continue
- Now you have to enter your learner licence number and date of birth
- After that, you have to click on ok
- Now driving licence online form will open before you
- You have to enter all the required details in the form
- After that, you have to attach all the required documents
- Now you have to choose the time for DL appointment
- Now you have to submit the driving licence fees
- After that you have to click on submit
- By following this procedure you can apply for driving licence
Procedure To View Driving Licence Status
- Go to the official website of the ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India
- The home page will open before you
- On the homepage, now select your state
- Now you have to click on application status link
- As soon as you click on this link you will redirect to a new page where you have to enter your driving licence application number, date of birth and captcha code
- Now you have to click on submit
- Application status will be on your computer screen.
Procedure To Renew Driving Licence
- First of all, you have to download the form given here
- Now you have to take a printout of DL Renewal Application Form it
- After that you have to fill all the required information in the form like your name, father name, driving licence number, address, phone number etc.
- Now you have to attach all the required documents to this form
- Now you have to pay the application fees
- After that, you have to submit this form into the RTO office.
Procedure to get duplicate driving licence
- Go to the RTO office
- Now take the application form LL.D from there
- After that, you have to fill all the required information in this form
- Now if you have an original licence you have to attach that licence otherwise you have to attach 1 verified photocopy of DL
- Now you have to submit the application fees
- After that, you have to submit the form into the RTO office.
Services On Driving Licence
- First of all, you have to go to the official website of Ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India
- The home page will open before you
- On the home page, you are required to select your state
- Now you have to click on driving licence tab
- After that, you have to click on services on DL
- Now a new page will open before you containing some instructions
- You have to read these instructions carefully
- After that, you have to click on continue
- Now a new page will open before you where you have to enter all the required information like driving licence number, date of birth, category of driving licence holder, state etc
- After that, you have to click on proceed
- By following this procedure you can avail services on driving licence
Driving Licence Test Sheet
- First of all, you have to go to the official website of Ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India
- The home page will open before you
- On the home page, you are required to select your state
- After that, you have to click on the driving licence tab
- Now you have to click on driving licence test sheet.
- Now you will be redirected to a new page where you have to enter your application number and date of birth
- After that you have to click on submit
- Required information will be on your computer screen.
Driving Licence Club
- Go to the official website of Ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India
- The home page will open before you
- On the home page, you are required to select your state
- After that, you have to click on the driving licence tab
- Now you have to click on DL club
- A new page will open before you where you have to enter the required details like state, RTO, driving licence number one, driving licence number two etc
- Now you have to click on submit
- Required information will be on your computer screen
Print Driving Licence
- Visit the official website of Ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India
- The home page will open before you
- On the home page, you are required to select your state
- Now you have to click on driving licence tab
- After that, you have to click on print driving licence
- A new page will open before you where you have to enter application number and date of birth
- Now you have to click on submit
- After that, you can download and print driving licence
Driving Licence Extract Reprint
- First of all, you have to go to the official website of Ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India
- The home page will open before you
- On the home page, you are required to select your state
- Now you have to click on driving licence tab
- After that, you have to click on DL extract reprint
- Now a new page will open before you will have to enter your application number
- After that you have to click on submit
- Required information will be on your computer screen
Slot Booking For Driving Licence
- Visit the official website of Ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India
- The home page will open before you
- On the home page, you are required to select your state
- Now you have to click on the Appointments tab
- Now you have to click on slot booking DL Test
- A new page will appear before you where you have to select the search category that is application number or learner licence number
- After that, you have to fill the required details
- Then you have to click on submit
- Now you can book a slot for driving licence
Enquiry Driving Licence Test Slot
- Visit the official website of Ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India
- The home page will open before you
- On the home page, you are required to select your state
- Now you have to click on the Appointments tab
- Click on enquiry DL test slot
- After that, a new page will appear before you where you have to select your state code and name
- Now you have to select your RTO code and RTO name
- After that you have to click on submit
- By following this procedure you can enquiry for driving licence test slot
Cancel Driving Licence Test Slot
- Visit the official website of Ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India
- The home page will open before you
- On the home page, you are required to select your state
- Now you have to click on the Appointments tab
- After that, you have to click on cancel DL test slot
- Now you will be redirected to a new page where you have to enter your application number, applicant date of birth and verification code
- After that you have to click on submit
- By following this procedure you can cancel driving licence test slot
Learner Licence
Learner licence is a very important document. Any citizen of India can get a learner licence. Through a learner licence a citizen can learn driving and after that can get a driving licence. On the official website of parivahan Sarthi a person can apply for a learner licence. The features of learner licence is as follows:-
- With the the help of learner licence a citizen can practice driving on the roads
- Learner licence is the first step to get driving licence
- Application procedure to get learner licence is very easy
- The person who have learner licence can practice driving with permanent driving licence holder
- Learner licence is also kind of legal document
Procedure to Apply for Learner Licence
- First of all go to the official website of the ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India
- The home page will open before you
- On the homepage, you are required to select your state.
- Now you have to click on apply learner licence
- Now a new page will open before you containing some information
- You have to read this information very carefully
- After that, you have to click on continue
- Now a form will open before you
- you have to enter all the required information in the form
- After that, you have to attach all the required documents
- Now you have to click on submit
- By following this procedure you can apply for learner licence
Procedure Re issue Expired Learner Licence
- Go to the official website of the ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India
- The home page will open before you
- On the homepage, you are required to select your state
- Now you have to click on learner licence tab
- After that, you have to click on expired learner licence issue again
- Now a new page will open before you where you have to enter expired learner licence number and date of birth
- After that you have to click on submit
- Now an application form will open before you
- You have to enter all the required information in this application form and attach all the required documents
- After that you have to click on submit
Procedure To Edit Learner Licence Application
- Visit the official website of the ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India
- The home page will open before you
- On the homepage, you are required to select your state
- Now you have to click on learner licence tab
- After that, you have to click on application edit (LL only)
- You will be redirected to a new page where you have to enter your application number and date of birth
- Now you have to click on submit
- Now your application will open before you
- You can edit this application
Services For Duplicate Learner Licence
- First of all go to the official website of the ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India
- The home page will open before you
- On the homepage, you are required to select your state
- Now you have to click on learner licence tab
- After that, you have to click on service for duplicate learner licence
- You will be redirected to a new page where you have to click on continue after reading the information
- Now a new page will open before you where you have to enter learner licence number and date of birth
- After that, you have to click on proceed
- The application form will open before you
- You have to enter all the required details in this application form
- After that you have to click on submit
Learner Licence Edit Entry
- Go to the official website of the ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India
- The home page will open before you
- On the homepage, you are required to select your state
- Now to click on learner licence tab.
- After that, you have to click on LL Edit Entry
- Now you will be redirected to a new page where you have to enter all the required information
- After that you have to click on submit
- By following this procedure you can do LL edit entry
Procedure To Print Learner Licence Form 3
- Visit the official website of the ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India
- The home page will open before you
- On the homepage, you are required to select your state
- Now you have to click on learner licence tab
- After that, you have to click on print learner licence (Form3)
- Now you will be redirected to a new page where you have to click on proceed
- As soon as you click on proceed this form will be downloaded into your device
- You can take a print out of it
Online LL test
- First of all go to the official website of the ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India
- The home page will open before you
- On the homepage, you are required to select your state
- Now you have to click on learner licence tab
- After that, you have to click on online LL test
- Now you will be redirected to a new page where you have to enter all the required information
- After that you have to click on submit
Mock Test for Learner Licence
- Go to the official website of the ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India
- The home page will open before you
- On the homepage, you are required to select your state
- Now you have to click on learner licence tab
- After that, you have to click on mock test for LL
- Now you will be redirected to a new page where you have to enter applicant name, date of birth, language etc
- After that, you have to click on sign in
- Now you can appear for the mock test for learner licence
Sample question paper for Learner licence
- Visit the official website of the ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India
- The home page will open before you
- On the homepage, you are required to select your state
- Now you have to click on learner licence tab
- After that, you have to click on sample questions for LL test
- A new page will open before you where you have to select state and language
- After that, the list of all the sample question papers will appear before you
- You can download the sample question paper from here
Slot Booking For Learner Licence
- Go to the official website of Ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India
- The home page will open before you
- On the home page, you are required to select your state
- Now you have to click on the Appointments tab
- After that, you have to click on slot booking LL Test
- A new page will appear before you where you have to enter your application number, applicant date of birth and captcha code
- After that you have to click on submit
- Now you can book a slot for learner licence
Enquiry Learning Licence Test Slot
- Go to the official website of Ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India
- The home page will open before you
- On the home page, you are required to select your state
- Now you have to click on the Appointments tab
- Now you have to click on enquiry LL test slot
- A new page will appear before you where you have to select state and RTO’s code and name
- Now you have to click on submit
- By following this procedure you can do enquiry for learning licence test slot.
Cancel Learning Licence Test Slot
- Go to the official website of Ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India
- The home page will open before you
- On the home page, you are required to select your state
- Now you have to click on the Appointments tab
- After that, you have to click on cancel LL test slot
- Now you will be redirected to a new page where you have to enter your application number, applicant date of birth and verification code
- Now you have to click on submit
- By following this procedure you can cancel learner licence test slot
Apply Online New Conductor Licence
- Go to the official website of Ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India
- The home page will open before you
- On the home page, you are required to select your state
- Now you have to click on conductor licence tab
- After that, you have to click for a new conductor licence
- Now a new page will appear before you containing some instructions
- You have to read these instructions carefully and after that click on continue
- Now application for conductor licence will appear before you
- You have to enter all the required details in this application form like your name, Aadhaar number, educational qualification, phone number, address, medical details, address details, state, district etc
- After that you have to click on submit
- Now you have to upload all the required documents
- After that, you have to upload photo and signature
- Now you have to pay fees
- By following this procedure you can apply for a new conductor licence
Apply Online Temporary Conductor Licence
- Visit the official website of Ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India
- The home page will open before you
- On the home page, you are required to select your state
- Now you have to click on conductor licence tab
- After that, you have to click on apply for temporary conductor licence
- Now a new page will appear before you containing some instructions
- You have to read these instructions very carefully and click on continue
- Now application form will appear before you
- You have to enter all the required details in this application form like your name, Aadhaar number, address details, medical details, date of birth, age, blood group, education qualification, phone number, email id etc
- After that you have to click on submit
- Now you have to upload all the required documents
- After that, you have to upload your signature and photograph
- Now you have to pay the application fees
- By following this procedure you can apply for a temporary conductor licence
Services On Conductor Licence
- First of all, you have to go to the official website of Ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India
- The home page will open before you
- On the home page, you are required to select your state
- Now you have to click on conductor licence tab
- After that, you have to click on services on conductor licence
- Now a new page will open before you where you have to enter conductor licence number and date of birth
- After that, you have to click on proceed
- Required information will be on your computer screen
Online Conductor Licence Test
- Go to the official website of Ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India
- The home page will open before you
- On the home page, you are required to select your state
- Now you have to click on conductor licence tab
- After that, you have to click on the online conductor licence test
- Now a new page will open before you where you have to enter your conductor licence application number, date of birth and password
- After that, you have to click on the login
- Required information will be on your computer screen
Print Conductor Licence
- Visit the official website of Ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India
- The home page will open before you
- On the home page, you are required to select your state
- Now you have to click on conductor licence tab
- Click on print conductor licence
- A new page will open before you where you have to click on proceed
- Now you have to enter application number and date of birth
- After that you have to click on submit
- Now you can download the conductor licence and take a printout of it
Regularize Provisional Conductor Licence
- First of all, you have to go to the official website of Ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India
- The home page will open before you
- On the home page, you are required to select your state
- Now you have to click on conductor licence tab
- Click on regularise provisional conductor licence
- Now a new page will open before you where you have to either enter your temporary conductor licence number or application number
- After that, you have to click on proceed
- By following this procedure you can regularize your provisional conductor licence
Know RC Status
- Go to the official website of the ministry of road transport and highways
- The home page will open before you
- On the homepage, you are required to click on know your RC status
- Now you will be redirected to a new page where you have to enter vehicle number and verification code
- After that, you have to click on Vahan search
- RC status will be on your computer screen.
Apply Online New Driving School Licence
- Go to the official website of Ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India
- The home page will open before you
- On the home page, you are required to select your state
- After that, you have to click on the Driving School Licence tab
- Now you have to click on a new driving school licence
- After that, you have to click on continue
- Now A new page containing Driving School licence application form will appear before you
- You have to enter all the required details in this form like the name of the owner, gender, date of birth, mobile number, address, vehicle details, staff details, School address etc
- Now you have to upload all the required documents
- After that, you have to upload signature and photograph
- Now you have to pay the application fees
- After that you have to click on submit
- By following this procedure you can apply for a new driving school licence
Driving School Licence Candidate Enrollment
- Visit the official website of Ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India
- Now The home page will open before you
- On the home page, you are required to select your state
- After that, you have to click on the Driving School Licence tab
- Now you have to click on DSL certificate enrollment
- A new page will open before you where you have to enter the learner licence number
- After that, you have to click on go
- Now enrollment form will appear before you
- You have to fill all the required details in this enrollment form
- After that, you have to upload all the required documents
- Now you have to click on submit
Services On Driving School Licence
- First of all, you have to go to the official website of Ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India
- The home page will open before you
- On the home page, you are required to select your state
- After that, you have to click on the Driving School Licence tab
- Now you have to click on services on driving school licence
- You will be redirected to a new page where you have to enter Driving School licence number and DSL owner date of birth
- After that, you have to click on get details
- Required information will be on your computer screen
Search Related Applications
- Visit the official website of Ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India
- The Home page will open before you
- On the home page you are required to select your state
- Now you have to click on others tab
- After that you have to click on search related applications
- Now you have to select the search criteria
- After that you have to enter the information according to your search criteria
- Now you have to click on submit
- Required information will be on your computer screen
Driving Licence Search
- First of all, you have to go to the official website of Ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India
- The Home page will open before you
- On the home page, you are required to select your state
- Now you have to click on others tab
- Click on DL search
- Now a new page will open the before you where you have to enter the required details like DL number, licence holder name, issue date, date of birth, mobile number etc
- After that, you have to click on search
- Required information will be on your computer screen
Find Application Number
- Go to the official website of Ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India
- The Home page will open before you
- On the home page, you are required to select your state
- Now you have to click on others tab
- After that, you have to click on the find application number
- Now you will be redirected to a new page where you have to select your state and state code
- After that, you have to select your RTO and RTO code
- Now you have to enter the required information
- After that you have to click on submit
- Application number will be on your computer screen
Procedure To Cancel Application
- Visit the official website of Ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India
- The Home page will open before you
- On the home page, you are required to select your state
- Now you have to click on others tab
- Click on cancel application
- Enter application number and date of birth
- Now click on submit
- By following this procedure you can cancel the application
Mobile Number Update
- First of all, you have to go to the official website of Ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India
- The Home page will open before you
- On the home page, you are required to select your state
- Now you have to click on others tab
- Now you have to click on mobile number update
- Select the search criteria
- Enter the information according to your search criteria
- After that click on submit
- By following this procedure you can do mobile number update
Procedure To Do Camp Registration
- Go to the official website of Ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India
- The Home page will open before you
- On the home page, you are required to select your state
- Now you have to click on others tab
- After that, you have to click on camp registration
- Now you will be redirected to a new page where you have to enter application number, date of birth and captcha code
- After that, you have to click on show camps
- Now you have to click on register in order to register for a certain camp
Add Class Of Vehicle
- Visit the official website of Ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India
- The Home page will open before you
- On the home page, you are required to select your state
- Now you have to click on others tab
- Now you have to click on add class of vehicle
- After that, you have to enter application number and date of birth
- Now you have to click on submit
- By following this procedure you can add a class of vehicle
Procedure To Add Transaction
- First of all, you have to go to the official website of Ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India
- The Home page will open before you
- On the home page, you are required to select your state
- Now you have to click on others tab
- after that, you have to click on a transaction
- Now you will be redirected to a new page where you have to enter application number and date of birth
- After that you have to click on submit
- By following this procedure you can add transaction
Service Withdrawn By Applicant
- Go to the official website of Ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India
- The Home page will open before you
- On the home page, you are required to select your state
- Now you have to click on others tab
- After that, you have to click on service withdrawn by the applicant
- Now you will be redirected to a new page where you have to enter application number and date of birth
- After that you have to click on submit
- By following this procedure you can withdraw service
Print Application Form
- Visit the official website of Ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India
- The Home page will open before you
- On the home page, you are required to select your state
- Now you have to click on others tab
- After that, you have to click on the Print application form
- Now you will be redirected to a new page where you have to enter application number and date of birth
- Now you have to click on print form
- By following this procedure you can print the application form
Procedure to Download All Types of forms
- First of all, go to the official website of the ministry of road transport and highways
- The home page will open before you
- On the home page, you are required to click on the information services tab
- Now you have to click on downloadable
- After that, you have to click on all forms
- As soon as you click on this link the list of all the forms will be displayed on your computer screen.
|Application-cum-declaration as to physical fitness
|Form 1
|Medical Certificate
|1A–Form
|Application for the Grant of Learner’s License
|Form 2
|Application for Licence to Drive
|Form 4
|An Application for the addition of a new class of vehicles to a Driving Licence
|Form 8
|Application for the Renewal of Driving Licence
|Form 9
|State Register of Driving Licence
|Form 10
|Form of Licence for the Establishment of a Motor Driving School
|Form 11
|Form of Application for a Licence to Engage in the Business of Imparting Instructions in Driving of Motor Vehicles
|Form 12
|A Form of Application for Renewing a Licence to Engage in the Business of Imparting Instructions in Driving of Motor Vehicles
|Form 13
|Register showing the Enrolment of Trainee(s) in the Driving School Establishments
|Form 14
|Register Showing the Driving Hours spent by a Trainee
|Form 15
Procedure to download M- Parivahan app
- First of all open Google Play Store in your mobile phone
- Now enter M- parivahan app into the search box
- After that click on search.
- Now a list will appear before you
- You have to click on the topmost option
- Now you have to click on install
- by following this procedure you can download M- parivahan app
Procedure to Upload Documents/Scanned Images
- First of all go to the official website of the ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India
- The home page will open before you
- On the home page, you are required to select your state.
- After that, you have to click on the upload document tab
- now you have to click on upload document / scanned images
- After that, you will be redirected to a new page where you have to enter your application number and date of birth
- Now you have to click on submit
- Now a new page will appear before you. On this page, you can upload your documents and scanned images
Upload Photograph and Signature
- Go to the official website of the ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India
- The home page will open before you
- On the home page, you are required to select your state
- Now you have to click on upload document tab.
- After that, you have to click on upload photograph and signature
- Now you will be redirected to a new page where you have to enter your application number, date of birth, applicant name, gender, application date etc
- After that, you can upload photo and signature
- Now you have to click on upload and view files
- After that you have to click on submit
- By following this procedure you can upload photograph and signature
Procedure to Pay Fees
- Visit the official website of the ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India
- The home page will open before you
- On the home page, you are required to select your state
- Now you have to click on the fee payment tab.
- After that, you have to click on fee payments
- Now you will be redirected to a new page where you have to click on proceed after reading all the instructions
- After that, a new page will open the for you where you have to enter application number and date of birth
- Now click on click here to calculate fees
- After that, you have to enter the applicant name, RTO and state
- In the next step, you have to enter the total amount of fees which you have calculated above
- After that, you have to select the payment method and make the payment
Verify Payment Status
- First of all go to the official website of the ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India
- The home page will open before you
- On the home page, you are required to select your state
- Now you have to click on the fee payments tab
- After that, you have to click on verify pay status.
- Now a new page will open before you where you have to enter application number, date of birth and captcha code
- After that you have to click on verify
- By following this procedure you can verify payment status
RTO website State Wise Link
Contact Information
Through this article we have provided you all the important information regarding driving licence. If you are still facing any kind of problem then you can contact the helpline number or write an email in order to solve your problem. The helpline number and email ID is as follows:-