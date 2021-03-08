Driving Licence (DL): Apply Online Learning Licence at sarathi.parivahan.gov.in

Driving License Online Form| Driving Licence Apply Online | DL Application Form | Driving Licence Application Fee & Payment Status | Learning Licence Apply Online

As you all know that the process of digitalization is being implemented at a very fast pace due to the central government’s digital Abhiyan. Due to this reason, the government has launched a separate portal for the registration of driving licence. Through this article, we are going to tell you all the important information regarding driving licence like what is a driving licence?, how to apply for a driving licence, objective, benefits, features, eligibility criteria, required documents etc. So if you are interested to grab every single detail regarding driving licence then you are requested to read this article very carefully till the end.

Apply Driving Licence

If you want to drive then it is mandatory for you to possess a driving licence. Driving Licence is issued by the ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India. Only that person can get a driving licence who knows how to drive. The driving licence allows you legally to drive on the roads. It is not permissible to drive on the roads without having a driving licence. The central government has launched a separate portal to apply for a driving licence. Now all those people who want to get a driving licence can apply for it through this portal.

They are not required to visit government offices. They just have to go to the ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India’s official website and from there they can apply for it.

This is going to save a lot of time and money and will also bring transparency to the system. Driving licence can also be used in the form of an identity card.

DL Related Services Provided By RTO To Be Availed Online

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highway has received all the approvals from the ministry of electronics and information technology to use digital platforms for providing various kinds of driving licence related services. A circular has been released by the ministry of road transport and highways. In the circular MoRTH has notified that the services regarding driving licence and certificate of registration will be available online. Now the citizens can renew their driving licence, get duplicate RC and related services with the help of Aadhaar authentication.

They are not required to visit regional transport offices for this purpose. With the availability of these services online now the process will be streamlined and services will be hassle-free and contactless. All those people who want to use these online services have to undergo Aadhaar authentication.

The ministry is going to take all the necessary steps to publicise it with the help of advertisements, individual notices, social media etc.

Driving Licence 18 contactless Services

Learner Licence Renewal Of Driving Licence Duplicate Driving Licence Change Of Address In Driving Licence And Certificate Of Registration Issue Of International Driving Permit Termination Of Hire Purchase Agreement Endorsement Of Hire Purchase Agreement Application For Assignment Of Fresh Registration Mark Of Motor Vehicle Of Diplomatic Officer Application For Registration Of Motor Vehicle Of Diplomatic Officer Intimation Of Change Of Address In Certificate Of Registration Application For Registration For Driver Training From Accredited Driver Training Centre Application For Transfer Of Ownership Of Motor Vehicle Notice Of Transfer Of Ownership Of Motor Vehicle Application For Grant Of NOC For Certificate Of Registration Application For Issue Of Duplicate Certificate Of Registration Surrender Of Class Of Vehicle From Licence Application For Registration Of Motor Vehicle With A Fully Built Body Application For Temporary Registration Of Motor Vehicle

Objective of Driving Licence

Driving licence is a key document that is required to drive on the roads. For applying for a driving licence people have to go to government offices. Visiting government offices wastes a lot of time. In order to tackle this situation, the Government of India has made available an application procedure of driving licence through an online portal. Now the citizens of India are not required to visit any government offices in order to apply for a driving licence. They just have to go to the official website and from there they can apply for it. Now people will get a driving licence sitting at home. This will save a lot of time and money. Availability of driving licence online will also ensure transparency in the system.

Key Highlights of Driving Licence

Name of article Driving licence Launched by Government of India Beneficiary Citizens of India Objective To provide driving licence with help of official website Official website Click here Year 2021

Driving Licence Issuance Procedure

Previously driving licence is issued by districts RTO office but now driving licence is issued by driving transport commissioner headquarter, Lucknow. They sent it directly to the applicant by post. After applying for driving licence you are required to go to your district RTO office for the verification purpose. Officials at RTO Office will check your photo and signature. After that, they will take your test and if you pass that test then your driving licence will be approved. After approval driving licence will reach your house within 10 days.

Types of Driving Licence

Learning licence

Permanent licence

International driving licence

Duplicate driving licence

Light motor vehicle licence

High motor vehicle licence

Fees to Apply for Driving Licence

1. Grant of Learner’s License for each class of vehicle (on paper) Rs 30.00 2 Permanent Driving License on Smart Card Rs 200.00 3 International Driving Permit (on paper) Rupee 500.00 4 Renewal of Driving License on Smart Card Rs 250.00 5 Driving test for each class of vehicle Rupee 50.00 6 Endorsement of new class of vehicle on Smart Card DL Rs 200.00 7 Renewal of DL on Smart Card after expiry of grace period Rupee 200.00 + penalty @ Rs 50 per year or part thereof

Required Documents and Eligibility Criteria

Applicant must be a permanent resident of India

Address proof (ration card, voter ID card, electricity bill, Aadhar card, water bill, PAN card)

Age proof (birth certificate, 10th class mark sheet, voter ID card)

Mobile number

Passport size photograph

Linkage Of Driving Licence And RC With Aadhar

Aadhar is a 12 digit Identity Number which is assigned to every citizen of India. The union government has issued a draft notification for linking driving licence and RC with Aadhar. Aadhar cards have become one of the most important documents for the citizens of India. For availing various kinds of government subsidies and benefits of schemes Aadhar authentication is mandatory. Aadhar card will be linked to driving licence and vehicle registration certificate. The ministry of road transport has issued a draft regarding the contactless service provided through the portal. This draft order has been proposed under the good governance rules and the ministry has asked for suggestions or objections regarding this draft order.

Aadhaar Authentication For Notified Contactless Services

All the notified 16 types of contactless service provided by the portal will require Aadhaar authentication. These services include change of address, obtaining learner licence, transfer of ownership of vehicle etc. So if any person is required to avail of these services then he or she has to undergo Aadhaar authentication but if the citizen does not have an Aadhar card then the services will be available to him without Aadhar, subject to production of Aadhar enrolment ID slip. This Aadhaar authentication service is completely voluntary for now. If a person does not want to go through Aadhaar authentication then he or she is required to visit the office personally to avail of service.

Transparency In The System Due To Aadhaar Authentication

Aadhaar authentication will remove the fake documentation and holding of more than one driving licence by individuals which was a big threat to road safety in India. This will result in a reduction in crowds at regional transport offices and make these offices free of agents and touts. With the help of this system, the crowds at RTO will be reduced to 20% because after that most of the services will be available through the portal by Aadhaar authentication and very few people will be required to visit RTO. Soon Adhaar authentication will be mandatory for citizens who want to avail online and contactless service regarding driving licence. The draft is issued by the ministry of road transport and highway.

Procedure To Apply For Driving Licence

First of all go to the official website of the ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India

of the ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India The home page will open before you

On the homepage, you are required to select your state

Now you have to click on Apply Driving licence link

Now you will be redirected to a new page where some information will be present

You have to read this information and click on continue

Now you have to enter your learner licence number and date of birth

After that, you have to click on ok

Now driving licence online form will open before you

You have to enter all the required details in the form

After that, you have to attach all the required documents

Now you have to choose the time for DL appointment

Now you have to submit the driving licence fees

After that you have to click on submit

By following this procedure you can apply for driving licence

Procedure To View Driving Licence Status

Go to the official website of the ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India

of the ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India The home page will open before you

On the homepage, now select your state

Now you have to click on application status link

As soon as you click on this link you will redirect to a new page where you have to enter your driving licence application number, date of birth and captcha code

date of birth and captcha code Now you have to click on submit

Application status will be on your computer screen.

Procedure To Renew Driving Licence

First of all, you have to download the form given here

Now you have to take a printout of DL Renewal Application Form it

it After that you have to fill all the required information in the form like your name, father name, driving licence number, address, phone number etc.

Now you have to attach all the required documents to this form

Now you have to pay the application fees

After that, you have to submit this form into the RTO office.

Procedure to get duplicate driving licence

Go to the RTO office

Now take the application form LL.D from there

from there After that, you have to fill all the required information in this form

Now if you have an original licence you have to attach that licence otherwise you have to attach 1 verified photocopy of DL

Now you have to submit the application fees

After that, you have to submit the form into the RTO office.

Services On Driving Licence

First of all, you have to go to the official website of Ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India

of Ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India The home page will open before you

On the home page, you are required to select your state

Now you have to click on driving licence tab

After that, you have to click on services on DL

Now a new page will open before you containing some instructions

You have to read these instructions carefully

After that, you have to click on continue

Now a new page will open before you where you have to enter all the required information like driving licence number, date of birth, category of driving licence holder, state etc

After that, you have to click on proceed

By following this procedure you can avail services on driving licence

Driving Licence Test Sheet

First of all, you have to go to the official website of Ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India

of Ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India The home page will open before you

On the home page, you are required to select your state

After that, you have to click on the driving licence tab

Now you have to click on driving licence test sheet.

Now you will be redirected to a new page where you have to enter your application number and date of birth

After that you have to click on submit

Required information will be on your computer screen.

Driving Licence Club

Go to the official website of Ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India

of Ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India The home page will open before you

On the home page, you are required to select your state

After that, you have to click on the driving licence tab

Now you have to click on DL club

A new page will open before you where you have to enter the required details like state, RTO, driving licence number one, driving licence number two etc

Now you have to click on submit

Required information will be on your computer screen

Print Driving Licence

Visit the official website of Ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India

of Ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India The home page will open before you

On the home page, you are required to select your state

Now you have to click on driving licence tab

After that, you have to click on print driving licence

A new page will open before you where you have to enter application number and date of birth

Now you have to click on submit

After that, you can download and print driving licence

Driving Licence Extract Reprint

First of all, you have to go to the official website of Ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India

of Ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India The home page will open before you

On the home page, you are required to select your state

Now you have to click on driving licence tab

After that, you have to click on DL extract reprint

Now a new page will open before you will have to enter your application number

After that you have to click on submit

Required information will be on your computer screen

Slot Booking For Driving Licence

Visit the official website of Ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India

of Ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India The home page will open before you

On the home page, you are required to select your state

Now you have to click on the Appointments tab

Now you have to click on slot booking DL Test

A new page will appear before you where you have to select the search category that is application number or learner licence number

After that, you have to fill the required details

Then you have to click on submit

Now you can book a slot for driving licence

Enquiry Driving Licence Test Slot

Visit the official website of Ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India

of Ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India The home page will open before you

On the home page, you are required to select your state

Now you have to click on the Appointments tab

Click on enquiry DL test slot

After that, a new page will appear before you where you have to select your state code and name

Now you have to select your RTO code and RTO name

After that you have to click on submit

By following this procedure you can enquiry for driving licence test slot

Cancel Driving Licence Test Slot

Visit the official website of Ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India

of Ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India The home page will open before you

On the home page, you are required to select your state

Now you have to click on the Appointments tab

After that, you have to click on cancel DL test slot

Now you will be redirected to a new page where you have to enter your application number, applicant date of birth and verification code

After that you have to click on submit

By following this procedure you can cancel driving licence test slot

Learner Licence

Learner licence is a very important document. Any citizen of India can get a learner licence. Through a learner licence a citizen can learn driving and after that can get a driving licence. On the official website of parivahan Sarthi a person can apply for a learner licence. The features of learner licence is as follows:-

With the the help of learner licence a citizen can practice driving on the roads

Learner licence is the first step to get driving licence

Application procedure to get learner licence is very easy

The person who have learner licence can practice driving with permanent driving licence holder

Learner licence is also kind of legal document

Procedure to Apply for Learner Licence

First of all go to the official website of the ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India

of the ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India The home page will open before you

On the homepage, you are required to select your state.

Now you have to click on apply learner licence

Now a new page will open before you containing some information

You have to read this information very carefully

After that, you have to click on continue

Now a form will open before you

you have to enter all the required information in the form

After that, you have to attach all the required documents

Now you have to click on submit

By following this procedure you can apply for learner licence

Procedure Re issue Expired Learner Licence

Go to the official website of the ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India

of the ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India The home page will open before you

On the homepage, you are required to select your state

Now you have to click on learner licence tab

After that, you have to click on expired learner licence issue again

Now a new page will open before you where you have to enter expired learner licence number and date of birth

After that you have to click on submit

Now an application form will open before you

You have to enter all the required information in this application form and attach all the required documents

After that you have to click on submit

Procedure To Edit Learner Licence Application

Visit the official website of the ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India

of the ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India The home page will open before you

On the homepage, you are required to select your state

Now you have to click on learner licence tab

After that, you have to click on application edit (LL only)

You will be redirected to a new page where you have to enter your application number and date of birth

Now you have to click on submit

Now your application will open before you

You can edit this application

Services For Duplicate Learner Licence

First of all go to the official website of the ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India

of the ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India The home page will open before you

On the homepage, you are required to select your state

Now you have to click on learner licence tab

After that, you have to click on service for duplicate learner licence

You will be redirected to a new page where you have to click on continue after reading the information

the information Now a new page will open before you where you have to enter learner licence number and date of birth

After that, you have to click on proceed

The application form will open before you

You have to enter all the required details in this application form

After that you have to click on submit

Learner Licence Edit Entry

Go to the official website of the ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India

of the ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India The home page will open before you

On the homepage, you are required to select your state

Now to click on learner licence tab.

After that, you have to click on LL Edit Entry

Now you will be redirected to a new page where you have to enter all the required information

After that you have to click on submit

By following this procedure you can do LL edit entry

Procedure To Print Learner Licence Form 3

Visit the official website of the ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India

of the ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India The home page will open before you

On the homepage, you are required to select your state

Now you have to click on learner licence tab

After that, you have to click on print learner licence (Form3)

Now you will be redirected to a new page where you have to click on proceed

As soon as you click on proceed this form will be downloaded into your device

You can take a print out of it

Online LL test

First of all go to the official website of the ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India

of the ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India The home page will open before you

On the homepage, you are required to select your state

Now you have to click on learner licence tab

After that, you have to click on online LL test

Now you will be redirected to a new page where you have to enter all the required information

After that you have to click on submit

Mock Test for Learner Licence

Go to the official website of the ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India

of the ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India The home page will open before you

On the homepage, you are required to select your state

Now you have to click on learner licence tab

After that, you have to click on mock test for LL

Now you will be redirected to a new page where you have to enter applicant name, date of birth, language etc

After that, you have to click on sign in

Now you can appear for the mock test for learner licence

Sample question paper for Learner licence

Visit the official website of the ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India

of the ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India The home page will open before you

On the homepage, you are required to select your state

Now you have to click on learner licence tab

After that, you have to click on sample questions for LL test

for LL test A new page will open before you where you have to select state and language

After that, the list of all the sample question papers will appear before you

You can download the sample question paper from here

Slot Booking For Learner Licence

Go to the official website of Ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India

of Ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India The home page will open before you

On the home page, you are required to select your state

Now you have to click on the Appointments tab

After that, you have to click on slot booking LL Test

A new page will appear before you where you have to enter your application number, applicant date of birth and captcha code

After that you have to click on submit

Now you can book a slot for learner licence

Enquiry Learning Licence Test Slot

Go to the official website of Ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India

of Ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India The home page will open before you

On the home page, you are required to select your state

Now you have to click on the Appointments tab

Now you have to click on enquiry LL test slot

A new page will appear before you where you have to select state and RTO’s code and name

Now you have to click on submit

By following this procedure you can do enquiry for learning licence test slot.

Cancel Learning Licence Test Slot

Go to the official website of Ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India

of Ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India The home page will open before you

On the home page, you are required to select your state

Now you have to click on the Appointments tab

After that, you have to click on cancel LL test slot

Now you will be redirected to a new page where you have to enter your application number, applicant date of birth and verification code

Now you have to click on submit

By following this procedure you can cancel learner licence test slot

Apply Online New Conductor Licence

Go to the official website of Ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India

of Ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India The home page will open before you

On the home page, you are required to select your state

Now you have to click on conductor licence tab

After that, you have to click for a new conductor licence

Now a new page will appear before you containing some instructions

You have to read these instructions carefully and after that click on continue

Now application for conductor licence will appear before you

You have to enter all the required details in this application form like your name, Aadhaar number, educational qualification, phone number, address, medical details, address details, state, district etc

After that you have to click on submit

Now you have to upload all the required documents

After that, you have to upload photo and signature

Now you have to pay fees

By following this procedure you can apply for a new conductor licence

Apply Online Temporary Conductor Licence

Visit the official website of Ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India

of Ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India The home page will open before you

On the home page, you are required to select your state

Now you have to click on conductor licence tab

After that, you have to click on apply for temporary conductor licence

Now a new page will appear before you containing some instructions

You have to read these instructions very carefully and click on continue

Now application form will appear before you

You have to enter all the required details in this application form like your name, Aadhaar number, address details, medical details, date of birth, age, blood group, education qualification, phone number, email id etc

like your name, Aadhaar number, address details, medical details, date of birth, age, blood group, education qualification, phone number, email id etc After that you have to click on submit

Now you have to upload all the required documents

After that, you have to upload your signature and photograph

Now you have to pay the application fees

By following this procedure you can apply for a temporary conductor licence

Services On Conductor Licence

First of all, you have to go to the official website of Ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India

of Ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India The home page will open before you

On the home page, you are required to select your state

Now you have to click on conductor licence tab

After that, you have to click on services on conductor licence

Now a new page will open before you where you have to enter conductor licence number and date of birth

After that, you have to click on proceed

Required information will be on your computer screen

Online Conductor Licence Test

Go to the official website of Ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India

of Ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India The home page will open before you

On the home page, you are required to select your state

Now you have to click on conductor licence tab

After that, you have to click on the online conductor licence test

Now a new page will open before you where you have to enter your conductor licence application number, date of birth and password

After that, you have to click on the login

Required information will be on your computer screen

Print Conductor Licence

Visit the official website of Ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India

of Ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India The home page will open before you

On the home page, you are required to select your state

Now you have to click on conductor licence tab

Click on print conductor licence

A new page will open before you where you have to click on proceed

Now you have to enter application number and date of birth

After that you have to click on submit

Now you can download the conductor licence and take a printout of it

Regularize Provisional Conductor Licence

First of all, you have to go to the official website of Ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India

of Ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India The home page will open before you

On the home page, you are required to select your state

Now you have to click on conductor licence tab

Click on regularise provisional conductor licence

Now a new page will open before you where you have to either enter your temporary conductor licence number or application number

After that, you have to click on proceed

By following this procedure you can regularize your provisional conductor licence

Know RC Status

Go to the official website of the ministry of road transport and highways

of the ministry of road transport and highways The home page will open before you

On the homepage, you are required to click on know your RC status

Now you will be redirected to a new page where you have to enter vehicle number and verification code

After that, you have to click on Vahan search

RC status will be on your computer screen.

Apply Online New Driving School Licence

Go to the official website of Ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India

of Ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India The home page will open before you

On the home page, you are required to select your state

After that, you have to click on the Driving School Licence tab

Now you have to click on a new driving school licence

After that, you have to click on continue

Now A new page containing Driving School licence application form will appear before you

You have to enter all the required details in this form like the name of the owner, gender, date of birth, mobile number, address, vehicle details, staff details, School address etc

Now you have to upload all the required documents

After that, you have to upload signature and photograph

Now you have to pay the application fees

After that you have to click on submit

By following this procedure you can apply for a new driving school licence

Driving School Licence Candidate Enrollment

Visit the official website of Ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India

of Ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India Now The home page will open before you

On the home page, you are required to select your state

After that, you have to click on the Driving School Licence tab

Now you have to click on DSL certificate enrollment

A new page will open before you where you have to enter the learner licence number

After that, you have to click on go

Now enrollment form will appear before you

You have to fill all the required details in this enrollment form

After that, you have to upload all the required documents

Now you have to click on submit

Services On Driving School Licence

First of all, you have to go to the official website of Ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India

of Ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India The home page will open before you

On the home page, you are required to select your state

After that, you have to click on the Driving School Licence tab

Now you have to click on services on driving school licence

You will be redirected to a new page where you have to enter Driving School licence number and DSL owner date of birth

After that, you have to click on get details

Required information will be on your computer screen

Search Related Applications

Visit the official website of Ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India

The Home page will open before you

On the home page you are required to select your state

Now you have to click on others tab

After that you have to click on search related applications

Now you have to select the search criteria

After that you have to enter the information according to your search criteria

Now you have to click on submit

Required information will be on your computer screen

Driving Licence Search

First of all, you have to go to the official website of Ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India

of Ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India The Home page will open before you

On the home page, you are required to select your state

Now you have to click on others tab

Click on DL search

Now a new page will open the before you where you have to enter the required details like DL number, licence holder name, issue date, date of birth, mobile number etc

After that, you have to click on search

Required information will be on your computer screen

Find Application Number

Go to the official website of Ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India

of Ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India The Home page will open before you

On the home page, you are required to select your state

Now you have to click on others tab

After that, you have to click on the find application number

Now you will be redirected to a new page where you have to select your state and state code

After that, you have to select your RTO and RTO code

Now you have to enter the required information

After that you have to click on submit

Application number will be on your computer screen

Procedure To Cancel Application

Visit the official website of Ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India

of Ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India The Home page will open before you

On the home page, you are required to select your state

Now you have to click on others tab

Click on cancel application

Enter application number and date of birth

Now click on submit

By following this procedure you can cancel the application

Mobile Number Update

First of all, you have to go to the official website of Ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India

of Ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India The Home page will open before you

On the home page, you are required to select your state

Now you have to click on others tab

Now you have to click on mobile number update

Select the search criteria

Enter the information according to your search criteria

After that click on submit

By following this procedure you can do mobile number update

Procedure To Do Camp Registration

Go to the official website of Ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India

of Ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India The Home page will open before you

On the home page, you are required to select your state

Now you have to click on others tab

After that, you have to click on camp registration

Now you will be redirected to a new page where you have to enter application number, date of birth and captcha code

After that, you have to click on show camps

Now you have to click on register in order to register for a certain camp

Add Class Of Vehicle

Visit the official website of Ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India

of Ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India The Home page will open before you

On the home page, you are required to select your state

Now you have to click on others tab

Now you have to click on add class of vehicle

After that, you have to enter application number and date of birth

Now you have to click on submit

By following this procedure you can add a class of vehicle

Procedure To Add Transaction

First of all, you have to go to the official website of Ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India

of Ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India The Home page will open before you

On the home page, you are required to select your state

Now you have to click on others tab

after that, you have to click on a transaction

Now you will be redirected to a new page where you have to enter application number and date of birth

After that you have to click on submit

By following this procedure you can add transaction

Service Withdrawn By Applicant

Go to the official website of Ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India

of Ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India The Home page will open before you

On the home page, you are required to select your state

Now you have to click on others tab

After that, you have to click on service withdrawn by the applicant

Now you will be redirected to a new page where you have to enter application number and date of birth

After that you have to click on submit

By following this procedure you can withdraw service

Print Application Form

Visit the official website of Ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India

of Ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India The Home page will open before you

On the home page, you are required to select your state

Now you have to click on others tab

After that, you have to click on the Print application form

Now you will be redirected to a new page where you have to enter application number and date of birth

Now you have to click on print form

By following this procedure you can print the application form

Procedure to Download All Types of forms

First of all, go to the official website of the ministry of road transport and highways

of the ministry of road transport and highways The home page will open before you

On the home page, you are required to click on the information services tab

Now you have to click on downloadable

After that, you have to click on all forms

As soon as you click on this link the list of all the forms will be displayed on your computer screen.

Application-cum-declaration as to physical fitness Form 1 Medical Certificate 1A–Form Application for the Grant of Learner’s License Form 2 Application for Licence to Drive Form 4 An Application for the addition of a new class of vehicles to a Driving Licence Form 8 Application for the Renewal of Driving Licence Form 9 State Register of Driving Licence Form 10 Form of Licence for the Establishment of a Motor Driving School Form 11 Form of Application for a Licence to Engage in the Business of Imparting Instructions in Driving of Motor Vehicles Form 12 A Form of Application for Renewing a Licence to Engage in the Business of Imparting Instructions in Driving of Motor Vehicles Form 13 Register showing the Enrolment of Trainee(s) in the Driving School Establishments Form 14 Register Showing the Driving Hours spent by a Trainee Form 15

Procedure to download M- Parivahan app

First of all open Google Play Store in your mobile phone

Now enter M- parivahan app into the search box

into the search box After that click on search.

Now a list will appear before you

You have to click on the topmost option

Now you have to click on install

by following this procedure you can download M- parivahan app

Procedure to Upload Documents/Scanned Images

First of all go to the official website of the ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India

of the ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India The home page will open before you

On the home page, you are required to select your state.

After that, you have to click on the upload document tab

you have to click on the upload document tab now you have to click on upload document / scanned images

After that, you will be redirected to a new page where you have to enter your application number and date of birth

Now you have to click on submit

Now a new page will appear before you. On this page, you can upload your documents and scanned images

Upload Photograph and Signature

Go to the official website of the ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India

of the ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India The home page will open before you

On the home page, you are required to select your state

Now you have to click on upload document tab .

. After that, you have to click on upload photograph and signature

Now you will be redirected to a new page where you have to enter your application number, date of birth, applicant name, gender, application date etc

etc After that, you can upload photo and signature

Now you have to click on upload and view files

After that you have to click on submit

By following this procedure you can upload photograph and signature

Procedure to Pay Fees

Visit the official website of the ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India

of the ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India The home page will open before you

On the home page, you are required to select your state

Now you have to click on the fee payment tab.

After that, you have to click on fee payments

Now you will be redirected to a new page where you have to click on proceed after reading all the instructions

After that, a new page will open the for you where you have to enter application number and date of birth

Now click on click here to calculate fees

After that, you have to enter the applicant name, RTO and state

In the next step, you have to enter the total amount of fees which you have calculated above

After that, you have to select the payment method and make the payment

Verify Payment Status

First of all go to the official website of the ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India

of the ministry of road transport and highways, Government of India The home page will open before you

On the home page, you are required to select your state

Now you have to click on the fee payments tab

After that, you have to click on verify pay status.

Now a new page will open before you where you have to enter application number, date of birth and captcha code

After that you have to click on verify

By following this procedure you can verify payment status

RTO website State Wise Link

