Driving on high-tech highways – Business Standard

Roads are becoming smarter even if the people driving are not. A set of smart technologies is making construction, maintenance, and traffic management much more efficient

Pranjal Sharma

Roads are becoming smarter even if the people driving on it are not. A set of smart technologies is making construction, maintenance, and traffic management much more efficient. “Few of the enabling technologies for smart highways include wireless communication technologies; Internet of Things (IoT); artificial intelligence; telematics; and smart/connected cars,” a report by ResearchandMarkets.com says.

As a result, the market for such technologies is expected to reach $62.6 billion in the next four years. Several interesting new technologies are being tested across the …

First Published: Sun, May 16 2021. 22:01 IST

