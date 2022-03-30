Driving Transmission Alley offers spectacular new visuals and incredible engineering

opinion: There comes a point while driving down Transmission Alley, just after crossing the Te Ara Ek Toa Bridge heading south, when the horizon opens up and Comanga Point and the Tasman Sea are visible in the background.

It’s a sight I’d never seen before—one of many on the new State Highway 1—but probably the best to give an overview of Porirua and reset my personal compass after wandering through unexplored fields and forests. It’s good.

Media, ministers, mayors and other dignitaries were allowed to drive to Te Ara Nui o Te Rangihata on Wednesday morning as a preview of the public opening on Thursday.

first impression? This is a road.

