Drug Raid in Hyderabad: Naga Babu REACTS after daughter Niharika Konidela gets detained at a pub

Naga Babu’s daughter, actress Niharika Konidela and Bigg Boss Telugu winner Rahul Sipligunj, along with 150 others were detained by the Hyderabad police in the wee hours of Sunday. Reportedly, drugs worth Rs Lakhs were found on the premises of The Mink pub in Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel, Banjara Hills. While the police officials are yet to confirm if Niharika or Rahul’s test results show any drug consumption, veteran actor Naga Babu has released a statement saying his daughter has nothing to do with the drugs.

“My daughter Niharika was detained for being present at a pub in a five-star hotel last night. Police have nabbed the management for running the pub beyond permitted timings. However, the police have confirmed she is clean and has nothing to do with the drugs that were…