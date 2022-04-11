Drummond Green explains why Jaa Morant shouldn’t win Most Improved Player

Memphis star Jaa Morant is the top favorite to win Most Improved Player this season, but Drummond Greene isn’t convinced his case.

Addressing reporters this weekend, Golden State legend Green touched on the Most Improved Player award and explained why Warriors teammate Jordan Poole, not Morant, should be taking it home this year.

“The award is called ‘the best,’ not who had the best year, it’s actually the MVP award,” Green said, Per NBC Sports, “I think a lot of times, we confuse it… No disrespect to Jaa Morant, but Jaa Morant is an MVP candidate. Jaa Morant is not a ‘better player’ candidate. Jaa Morante last year incredibly Was the f-king.

“When you look around, the biggest improvement has been in Jordan Poole, and I…