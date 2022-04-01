Drummond Green tells Jay Crowder ‘You choked twice’ during animated exchange

Drummond Green didn’t hold back during a heated exchange with Phoenix Suns forward Jay Crowder on Wednesday night.

As the two went into the game, tensions eventually escalated and continued even after the Warriors’ 107–103 home defeat to the best team in the league.

“You choked twice,” Greene can be heard repeatedly telling Crowder as the two stood side by side with less than two seconds to spare during Mikael Bridges free throw attempts.

And it didn’t stop here.

After the clock zeroed, Drummond and Crowder stayed on the court and continued their conversation. It is difficult to ascertain exactly what was said, but it was not beautiful to look at.

The two eventually went to their teammates, but their mouths never stopped moving.

There was a crowd…