Drunk and Drive: Hyde YouTube Star Treld – TheMiracleTech

Despite frequent appeals and warnings by authorities to follow road safety regulations, crimes are not decreasing. It is unfortunate that many celebrities and other known faces are often caught violating traffic rules.

In a recent incident, Shanmukh Jaswanti of the hit YouTube series ‘Software Developer’ was caught in critical condition after ramming his car into 3 other cars in the busy Jubilee Hills Road number 10 area on Saturday evening. One civilian sustained injuries and three cars were damaged in the accident.

Soon, passersby stopped Shanmukh’s car and the traffic police were called. Shanmukh’s breath analyzer test recorded 170 points, which is above the threshold. Police arrested the young actor and booked him for drunk driving. Video of a policeman, Manmukh, doing rounds on the Internet.

Later, Shanmukh interacted with the media and urged them to ‘talk to them and know the truth’ before filing a complaint and making the news viral. “Has anyone been hospitalized with injuries? If it’s money, I’m ready to pay, but let’s talk first, “Shanmukh was seen saying.

And the fiery netizen in his famous dialogue “Hey Ishri?” Many people are demanding from the police to punish the dancer-actor severely, so that others act more responsibly.

