Dryden McKay wins 2022 Hobby Baker Prize

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY SPORTS

Welcome to the history books.

For the first time since Ryan Miller won in 2001, a goaltender has been awarded the Hobby Baker Award as the top men’s NCAA player following an impressive season at Dryden McKay.

A senior at Minnesota State University, McKay had an incredible season with a 38-4-0 record with two shutouts and a .934 save percentage. McKay was twice runner-up for the prize after 10 consecutive shutout campaigns, his save percentage last season at a career-low .924.

In four NCAA seasons, McKay had a .932 save percentage, 26 shutouts, and a 113–19-4 overall record, making him one of the best college goaltenders in decades. Among other career accolades, McKay won the WCHA title in 2018-19 as a freshman before winning several awards.