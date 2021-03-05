DSSSB Delhi Special Teacher Primary Recruitment 2021 | 1126 Vacancy, Apply, Online Registration Form, Notification PDF @ dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Apply for DSSSB Delhi Special Teacher Primary Recruitment 2021, 1126 vacancy, online registration form, notification pdf @ dsssb.delhi.gov.in

In a recent move, the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has revealed good news for job seekers seeking government TMT. It has recently announced that it will fill 1126 vacancies for special teacher and various other posts. However, it has been announced that the online application process will begin on 15 March 2021 and end on 14 April 2021. Interested applicants can apply for the vacancies on the above dates on the official portal.

Interested applicants can apply online for the Delhi Sub-ordinate Services Selection Board Recruitment 2021 by visiting the official portal dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

DSSSB Delhi Special Teacher Primary Recruitment 2021

This article explains DSSSB Delhi Special Teacher Primary Recruitment 2021, online registration form, eligibility criteria, and list of 1126 vacancies and online process to apply for official notification.

DSSSB Recruitment Vacancies List 2021

Let us see the list of multiple vacancies that applicants can apply for DSSSB recruitment.

job Code post name Total Vacancies 01/21 Technical Assistant (Public Health) 02 02/21 Technical Assistant (Printing) 02 03/21 Technical Assistant (Civil) 10 04/21 Technical Assistant (Chemical) 03 05/21 Technical Assistant (Interior Designer) 02 06/21 Technical Assistant (Automobile) 03 07/21 Technical Assistant (Production) 01 0/21 Technical Assistant (Medical Electronics) 03 09/21 Technical Assistant (Modern Officer Practice) Hindi 02 10/21 Technical Assistant (Instrumentation & Control) 02 11/21 Technical Assistant (Plastic) 02 12/21 Laboratory attendant 66 13/21 Assistant chemist 40 14/21 Assistant Engineer E&M 14 15/21 Junior Engineer (Electrical / Mechanical) 42 16/21 Draftsman grade i 14 17/21 personal assistant .४ 18/21 Pharmacist Ayurveda 24 19/21 Pharmacist Yunani 14 20/21 Homeopathic pharmacist 4 21/21 assistant director 03 22/21 Assistant Grade II 2. 23/21 Junior Stenographer (English) 13 24/21 Junior Engineer Electronics 31 25/21 Scientific assistant biology 06 26/21 Security supervisor 09 27/21 Assistant foreman 158 28/21 Carpenter Second Class 04 29/21 Assistant filter supervisor 1 1 30/21 Programmer 05 31/21 TGT (Deaf and Dumb) 19 32/21 Special teacher primary Is 1126

How to apply online for DSSSB Special Teacher Primary recruitment @ dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Check the online process to apply online for DSSSB Special Teacher Primary Recruitment 2021 on the official portal.

Visit the official portal of DSSSB recruitment.

It takes the online applicant to the home page.

Click on the registration link: DSSSB Special Teacher Primary Recruitment.

After this, the online applicant takes the registration form.

DSSSB Special Teacher (Primary) Online Registration Form 2021

Applicant should enter his personal details, address details, educational details, previous employment details, upload documents, etc.

Verify all details and click on submit button.

However, the application process will start from 15 March 2021.

Once the application form is official on the official portal, we will keep you updated.

Download Delhi Special Teacher Primary Recruitment Official Notification

We have to watch the online process to download the advertisement of Delhi Special Educator Primary Recruitment 2021 on the official portal.

Visit the official portal of DSSSB recruitment.

It takes the online applicant to the home page.

Scroll down the home page, and click on Vacancy Notice Advertisement Number 01/21

It then redirects online users to the official notification advertisement in PDF format.

Applicants can download on their system or take a printout of official notification for future references.

Special Teacher Primary Eligibility Criteria

Let us see the eligibility criteria that an application should be completed to be eligible for DSSSB Special Teacher Vacancy.

Candidates should be permanent residents of India.

Applicant should hold Senior Secondary Certificate (12th class or its equivalent from a recognized board / institute).

The candidate should have a two-year diploma program in special education recognized by the Rehabilitation Council of India in any disability category or any other equivalent qualification approved by the Rehabilitation Council of India.

Candidates should have passed the Central Teacher Eligibility Test conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education.

Applicants do not require any previous experience.

Applicants age criteria should not be more than 30 years. However, the candidates belonging to the special category will have age relaxation.

DSSSB Delhi Official Website

