Dua Lipa lying on stage in thong bodysuit in new photos

The outfits that English singer Dua Lipa wears for her concerts always leave our jaws on the floor.

Without a doubt, the celebrity never misses a chance to wear her most stylish, most fabulous clothes for her millions of fans, hence why we love her so much. Safe to say, we’re loving her even more lately because of her most recent Instagram photos that have once again left us speechless.

In her latest picture, Dua is wearing a shiny silver thong bodysuit with silver boots and a pale white cowboy hat to match. Even while lying on stage with her face facing the crowd, we can tell that the star feels confident in her own skin. (A great dress will do this to you!)

Dua Lipa’s outfit is quite the combo, which is why you absolutely have to see it for yourself!