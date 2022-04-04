Dua Lipa, Megan The Stallion In Honor Maria, Whitney Grammysso

It wasn’t a slap, but there was some (staged) drama at the 2022 Grammys.

On Sunday, April 3, Dua Lipa joined collaborator Megan Thee Stallion on stage in Las Vegas to present the Best New Artist award — and finished twins,

The “Sweetest Pie” stars wore the same Versace safety pin dress, with Lipa wearing elbow-length latex gloves and a long blond wig.

Donatella Versace herself even made a cameo offering on-the-fly tweaks to differentiate the two outfits.

That moment was a tribute to a very similar “diva-off” between Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston at the 1998 MTV Video Music Awards.

After being introduced to “one of the world’s greatest singers” by Ben Stiller, both superstars landed in the same fall…