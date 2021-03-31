DUB vs FUJ Fantasy Prediction : Dubai vs Fujairah Best Fantasy Team for Emirates D10 Tournament | The SportsRush

DUB vs FUJ Fantasy Prediction: Dubai vs Fujairah – 31 March 2021 (Sharjah). Waseem Muhammad will be the best fantasy captain for this game.

Dubai will take on Fujairah in the league game of the Emirates D10 Tournament. The D20 tournament was a big success last year.

The Fujairah side has won five of their six games whereas, Dubai has won just a single game in the tournament. This game can be a one-sided affair.

Pitch Report – This is the best track to bat on in the UAE. The boundaries are very small on this ground, and we can expect a high-scoring contest.

Match Details :

Time:- 6.30 PM IS Stadium: Sharjah Cricket Ground, Sharjah.

Probable XI for both sides:-

Dubai – Rudra Mahadev, Fahad Nawaz, Kai Smith, Bilal Cheema, Shahrukh Sheikh, Muhammad Hassan, Adhitya Shetty, Muhammad Farooq, Nilansh Keswani, Ehtesham Siddiq, Jash Giyanani.

Fujairah – Waseem Muhammad, Usman Khan, Chirag Suri, Yasir Kaleem, Alishan Sharafu, Jiju Janardhanan, Ahmed Raza, Sanchit Sharma, Laqman Hazrat, Zahoor Khan, Muhammad Ayaz.

DUB vs FUJ: Key Players of the Game

Dubai Top-2 Picks:-

Fahad Nawaz:- Nawaz scored 137 runs at an average of 45.66 in the D20 competition, whereas he scored a brilliant half-century in the first D10 game.

Nilansh Keswani:- Keswani has been bowling well, and he has scalped eight wickets in the D10 League so far.

Fujairah Top-3 Picks:-

Waseem Muhammad: – Muhammad scored 534 runs at an average of 53.40 in the D20 competition, whereas he is a wicket-taker as well. He has scored 180 runs in the D10 League, whereas he has scalped a couple of wickets in bowling.

Usman Khan: – Khan scored 402 runs at an average of 44.66 in the D20 competition, whereas he had a strike-rate of 142.04. He will open the innings in this game.

Laqman Hazrat– Hazrat scalped seven wickets in the D20 tournament, whereas he has scalped seven wickets in the ongoing D10 league.

DUB vs FUJ Final Fantasy Team:-

WK: B Cheema.

Batsmen: C Suri, W Muhammad, U Khan, A Raza, F Nawaz.

All-Rounders: M Hassan.

Bowlers: L Hazrat, M Ayaz, N Keswani, M Farooq.

Match Prediction: Fujairah will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Waseem Muhammad and Usman Khan

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Nilansh Keswani and Chirag Suri

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

