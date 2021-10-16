Dubs are usually not the first choice of anime fans. Either you watch subbed or you don’t watch it at all. But there are some people out there who appreciate dubs too. During my years as an anime fan I’ve come to know several good sites that offer free dubbed anime. Here’s a list of best Anime Dubbed Sites for you to watch free dubbed anime online.

There are just too many websites that offer dubbed anime series. The issue is finding high-quality dubs. I’ve taken the liberty of narrowing down your choices to these ten sites. These ten sites offers high-quality dubbed anime series. They are also free of charge, all you have to do is visit their respective pages and voila! You get your fill of good quality dubs. These are not bad sites after all, right? Watch anime online without downloading anything on this list of ten best websites to watch dubbed anime series for absolutely free.

1. Funimation

Funimation is my favorite dubbed anime site, their anime library is one of the biggest. They dub all kinds of anime, from old series to new ones. There are several sections on Funimation’s site, including Anime Simulcast , where you can watch latest dubbed episodes of your favorite anime show right after they air in Japan.

2. Animes TV

Animes TV is a site which has been around for a while, but not many people know about it. The main reason I heard from fellow anime fans is that the selection of dubbed anime on this site isn’t large enough, however I can assure you that Animes TV has almost 50 dubbed anime series to offer. What’s more fun is that you can watch dubbed anime here for free and legally.

3.Anime-Sub.com

Anime-Sub.com offers a large selection of dubbed anime, I especially like their Fairy Tail collection which consists of several episodes from all seasons of this awesome show, but there are some other series on the site worth watching too.

4. CrunchyRoll

CrunchyRoll is the biggest competitor of Funimation, they have a pretty big dubbed movie section. Some anime fans might think that since Funimation has more anime titles to offer, CrunchyRoll can’t compete with them on dubbed shows, but I don’t agree with this statement. Other than some older series which are already dubbed by Funimation, CrunchyRoll has plenty of recent anime series for you to watch.

5. Anime Fusion

Anime Fusion is a little different than other sites on this list because it offers more than just dubbed anime episodes. There are several famous animes here like Naruto Shippuden , Bleach and Fairy Tail . But what I really like about Anime Fusion is that you can watch full dubbed movies too.

6. Daisuki

Daisuki has a collection of dubbed anime series which resemble Funimation’s library, except for a few titles from other popular sites like CrunchyRoll and Animes TV . The best thing about Daisuki is that they offer dubbed episodes of latest animes like Fairy Tail and Sword Art Online .

GoGoAnime is another nice dub anime site, it has a nice collection of long running series. What I especially like about this site is that they have dubbed episodes from popular shows based on recent Japanese chart toppers, which means you can watch these shows in English almost as soon as they air in Japan!

8. Watch Anime Online

Watch Anime Online is a site that has received less traffic than it should have. Almost all anime fans know about sites like GoGoAnime , CrunchyRoll and Funimation, but only a few people are aware of this small but nice dubbed anime site. They have a small but nice collection of dubbed shows.

9. Anime-Source

Anime-Source is a place where you can watch dubbed anime series from 5 different sites at the same time, they have a list of 25 free anime streaming websites which offer dubbed anime to watch online. I know some people hate dubs, but there are tons of anime fans out there who enjoy watching English dubbed anime as much as the original Japanese anime.

10. Animefreak

Animefreak is another interesting dub site, they have a pretty good collection of long running series like Naruto and Bleach . Even though Animefreak is not as big as some sites on this list, it doesn’t mean that it has less to offer.