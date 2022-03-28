Dublin Airport apologizes after long queues at security

Dublin Airport has apologized to passengers who missed flights or arrived late over the weekend due to long security queues.

Angry passengers posted on social media and waited for hours.

The airport says there was a ‘log jam’ in getting the new employees certified. The DAA says more than 100 employees have been added since the new year but new rules have delayed their start dates.

In a statement a spokesperson said;

“Due to the COVID pandemic, approximately 1,000 employees have left Dublin Airport under a voluntary severance scheme and a recruitment drive is underway to replace frontline workers in sectors such as security and retail, to work at airports across Europe. All companies in the U.S. are facing similar challenges. As we near the start of the engagement…