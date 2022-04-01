Dublin airport delay

Sir, – Due to the protracted delays experienced by passengers at Dublin Airport, which are predicted to continue for some time, the DAA recommends that you arrive at the airport earlier and allow more time in the queue. Passengers have recently experienced security-related delays of up to three hours. Unfortunately, reaching out earlier, as I did until recently, was to no avail. The check-in desk does not open until two and a half hours before the scheduled departure time. Queuing for check-in takes more than two hours to pass through security and reach the departure gate; It is not enough to believe DAA advice. Even if, like me, you had completed all pre-withdrawal health checks and checked in online, it still didn’t ease the situation….