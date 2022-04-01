Dublin airport delays ‘cannot be solved in the short term’ – SIPTU

Serious security delays at Dublin Airport are unlikely to be resolved in the short term.

This is according to Niall Philips, the organizer of the aviation sector with SIPTU.

He was speaking as delays continue at the country’s largest airport, with passengers being advised to arrive several hours before the flight.

Those on short-haul flights must get there “at least two hours before boarding”, while those on long-haul flights should give themselves three hours.

DA CEO Dalton Phillips says they are “aggressively recruiting” to solve this problem.

Niall Phillips told Newstalk Breakfast The recruitment process itself may be an issue.

“I have no doubt that Da is involved in the process – whether it is aggressive or not.

“But still for one…