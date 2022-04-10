Dublin Airport on Sunday opened additional security lanes to meet demand

Dublin airport opened additional security lanes earlier on Sunday morning to deal with the influx of travelers wishing to travel abroad during the Easter holiday period.

The airport has come under pressure in recent weeks to meet demand, with many passengers reporting spending hours in security lanes, queuing outside, and some delays in getting through security. There are missing flights.

Airport operator DAA attributed the challenges to staff shortages following the collapse of international travel during the COVID-19 pandemic.

