Dublin Airport passengers praise staff for ‘very well managed’ queues

Passengers leaving Dublin Airport this morning were pleasantly surprised by the well-managed queues.

Those who arrived several hours before their flights felt they had extra time to make up for the additional measures recently introduced by management.

Seeing the queue outside the building, initially there was a stir among the passengers.

Dublin Airport said they were managing the number of people going into the terminal to make sure everyone made their flights on time.

They also had 10 security lanes open in Terminal 1 to prevent the massive wait times experienced in recent weeks.

He tweeted: “We are currently managing the flow of passengers into the terminal as part of a carefully planned process…