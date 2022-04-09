Dublin Airport passengers queue up outside the terminal building before morning flights

Passengers queued outside the terminal building at Dublin Airport on Saturday morning.

Images posted on social media showed passengers queuing outside Terminal 1, while pictures of large queues were also taken inside.

In an early morning tweet, Dublin airport operator DAA said it was “filtering passengers in terminal buildings in an orderly manner to enable them to attend check-in and security queues that are moving”.

The airport operator thanked the passengers for their cooperation and patience “before the first wave at this very busy time of morning …