Dublin airport passengers report missing flights due to long delays at security

Passengers flying out of Dublin airport continue to report long delays on Sunday morning, with some saying they missed their flights after queuing for more than two hours.

A Dublin airport spokesman said they “fully sympathize” with any passenger who has missed a flight this weekend “as a result of delays at airport security”.

“Thankfully, many of those passengers have been accommodated or rebooked on subsequent flights,” the spokesperson said.

“Dublin Airport’s customer service team is available to answer any questions affecting passengers…