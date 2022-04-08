Dublin airport reacts after more ‘crazy’ scenes as people queue for flights from 2.30am

Passengers traveling through Dublin airport were once again hit by early-morning queues on Friday after weeks of “chaotic” delays.

A large number of people have been seen leaving the terminal buildings in the last one month due to security loopholes.

About 300 people have already issued formal complaints to the Dublin Airport Authority, which manages the airport, of delayed and missed flights.

Read more: Leo Varadkar says there will be ‘no big bazooka’ solution to tackle cost of living

Passengers have been advised to reach the airport three-and-a-half hours early to ensure that they do not miss their flights.

The recommendation comes ahead of the busy Easter period when millions of people will transit through Ireland’s biggest airport.

On Friday people…