Dublin man charged with murder of ex-partner five years ago

A man has been remanded in custody for the murder of his former partner in Dublin nearly five years ago.

Martin Hess (32), a construction worker at Poodle Close, Crumlin, Dublin, is charged with murdering Amadia McDermott, a mother of two, on July 20, 2017 at Rathvale Drive, Airfield, Coolock. Ms. McDermott was 20 years old.

Date Sergeant Anthony Maloney arrested Mr Hayes from Cork Street in Dublin on Monday morning. He was taken to Coolock Garda station and charged at 8.02 a.m. before being brought before Judge Anthony Halpin at Dublin District Court.

Date Sergeant Maloney told…