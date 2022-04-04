Dublin shooting believed to be linked to gang feud

Gardai, who is investigating the murder of a man in Dublin, believes it is linked to an ongoing feud between two criminal gangs.

James Whelan, the father of one, was shot and killed on a street in Finglas early yesterday morning.

The 29-year-old was known to be involved in serious and organized crime in the area.

While Mr Whelan’s body was found on Deanstown Avenue, a nearby house has been sealed for a second day.

Once he was shot in the chest.

He received 57 sentences, including two for drug offenses and was involved in a criminal gang led by a 26-year-old Finglas man, before they fell out and a feud broke out.

This led to multiple shootings, kidnappings and a grenade attack at Finglas, but Mr Whelan’s murder is the first murder and a marked…