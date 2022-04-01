Dublin TD is followed by supermodel Bella Hadid on Instagram

People Before Profit’s Richard Boyd Barrett became one of more than 700 people to be followed by supermodel Bella Hadid yesterday.

What was Dun Laoghaire TD thinking when he woke up to a social media storm this morning?

Did the tricks of today’s date, April 1st come out of his mind?

While these questions remain unanswered, we do know that Hadid’s following of RBB remains one-sided — hope she’s okay.

The 25-year-old shared a post from the People Before Profit politician with her 50 million Instagram followers last night, with the hashtag #PEOPLEBEFOREPROFIT.

Earlier this year the Post compared the Irish government’s spending of €88 million on the horse racing industry with €30 million in funding for domestic violence refugees.