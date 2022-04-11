Dublin truck protests: here’s what you need to know

Commuters are being told to expect delays in Dublin this morning, as truck drivers blocked the capital’s main roads in protest.

group calling itself Irish people against fuel pricesThey say that they will not end their dharna without a solution on the issue.

They say they are ready to protest for at least a week.

Truckers are expected to block main roads in the city to protest rising fuel prices – which they say is affecting them badly.

Gardai is warning that disruption could start as early as 7.00 a.m., and is advising commuters to plan accordingly.

“This can particularly affect morning traffic” on the motorway network, Gardai says.