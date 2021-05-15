Ducati Releases Recall for Over 5,900 Motorcycles in US, City Possible Rear Brake Hoses Issue

Talion motorcycle manufacturer Ducati has recalled about 5,909 units in the United States citing a potential rear brake hose problem. There may be excess air in the affected part of the motorcycles, which can reduce the effectiveness of the brake gradually over a time frame. Affected motorcycles suffer from this problem and may also have excessive fuel ingress which may reduce its braking effectiveness in the long term and prevent spacing.

The North American branch of Ducati said it would notify dealers between 17 and 24 May, and owners of the recalled motorcycles would be informed between 17 June and 28 June. The company also estimates that the number of recalled motorcycles is about 10 percent of the total units sold. Since 2016. He has also revealed the break-up of the affected motorcycle models which are listed below:

All models have the same date range of 2017-2020 – Ducati Supersport topped the list with 1,783 units, with the Ducati Monster 797 taking second place at 1,131. The XDiavel has 1,131, while the 2018-2020 Ducati Monster 821 has 925 units that are yet to be recalled. Last but not least is the 2017–2020 Ducati Monster 1200 with 699 units announced to be recalled.

As reported by Carandbike.com, other owners who had already identified the problem on their motorcycle had it repaired before the recall announcement was issued. However, they can still apply for reimbursement of expenses on Ducati, this will be adjusted according to Ducati’s general reimbursement plan. In addition, customers have to provide the necessary repair documents if done earlier. The report states that repairs will be done free of cost in the affected units.