Ducks captain, 2-time Olympic gold medalist Ryan Getzlaff to retire after season

Ryan Getzlaff didn’t want to wait until his body broke down or his willpower waned. The longtime captain of the Anaheim Ducks also wanted to start the next chapter of his life on his own schedule.

With his parents, his wife, and their four children together, Getzlaff felt confident that he was finally ready to take on life in the aftermath of the NHL.

“I’ve always said that when I was going to retire I was going to dictate my body and mind,” Getzlaf, 36, announced his decision to retire after 17 years at the conclusion of the season on Tuesday. ” Career spent entirely with the Ducks.

“I remember talking to my friends when I first got into the league, and I thought it would be about 26 years old,” he said with a laugh. “Definitely lasted longer than I thought. The grind…