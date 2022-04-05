Ducks Captain Ryan Getzlaff Will Retire After 17 NHL Seasons

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Anaheim Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaff will retire at the conclusion of the regular season, ending his 17-year NHL career with one club entirely.

Getzlaff, 36, made the announcement on Tuesday. The Ducks (28-31-12) have 11 games left in what is almost certain to be their fourth consecutive non-playoff season.

Getzlaff has been one of the top playmaking centers in hockey for most of his career, scoring 1,013 points in 1,150 games since his NHL debut with the then-Mighty Ducks in October 2005. An outstanding passer with remarkable vision on the ice, he became Anaheim’s career franchise scoring leader last October 31, and on 16 November he became the 92nd player in league history to score 1,000 points.

Getzlaf also leads the Ducks in career games played and…