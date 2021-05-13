Due to a post on social media, the assets of Chinese billionaire decreased by 18 thousand crores

New Delhi. Before posting anything on social media, get a good understanding about it. Sometimes posting on social media can also be overwhelming. A similar case was found in China. Due to a post, this person had to pay a price of 18 thousand crores. For your information, let us know that Wang Bing, a Chinese billionaire and CEO of online-to-offline local life service platform Mituan, recently shared an 1100-year-old poem on social media. His wealth decreased by 18,370 crore rupees (about 2.5 billion dollars) from this one post.

In fact, the poem shared by friends Wang (42) was written on the oppressive policies of the first emperor of China. When Wang posted it, people assumed that he was criticizing China’s current Xi Jinping government. However, Wang later deleted the post and stated in his explanation that his motive was not a criticism of the government.

Friends, let me tell you that through this poem, he wanted to draw people’s attention towards the short-sightedness of his country in history. Friends, Brock Silvers, chief investment officer of Hong Kong-based private equity firm Caiyuan Capital, has said that he (Wung Ko) did not gain anything from market regulators by posting the poem, but that some key faces in the business environment have turned against him. Friends b This can be the effect of a forgotten poem. Let Wang be counted among the successful industrialists of China. He is counted among the main competitors of Alibaba’s Jack Ma.