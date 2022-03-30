Due to sold out tickets, Los Angeles Azules add celebrations at Luna Park

The renowned Mexican group will perform on June 1 and 2 as part of a celebration of their 40-year career.

After selling out tickets for her performance on June 2 at Luna Park, blue angels They announce a new date in Argentina on the first of the same month. Tickets go on sale today, Tuesday 3/29, at 6:00 PM Ticket Portal.

Originally from Iztapalapa, Mexico, the Los Angeles Azules stand as the most influential cumbia group of recent decades and each of their songs becomes an anthem of tropical music. After presenting my album From…