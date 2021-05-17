ENTERTAINMENT

Due to this, Saroj Khan’s daughter did not wish Madhuri Dixit a birthday, the reason will surprise

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit celebrated her 54th birthday on Saturday. Dhak-Dhak Girl was greeted by Bollywood stars on her birthday. But Sukaina, daughter of choreographer Saroj Khan, did not wish her mother’s favorite a happy birthday. Madhuri Dixit and Saroj Khan had a special relationship. Madhuri treats her like her mother. The two have worked together in many films. Saroj Khan’s daughter has now said why she did not wish Madhuri Dixit a birthday.

Sukana had said in an interview that she wanted to wish Madhuri Dixit on her birthday but at the same time an idea came to her mind, after which she did not play with him. Sukana said, ‘Madhuri has a lot like my mother. I miss my mother when I see her on a television show. His body language and his way of talking are like my mother’s. So conveying him on his birthday was a very emotional moment for me because my mother is no longer in this world

Saroj Khan was recently paid tribute by contestants on the dance reality show Dance Deewane 3. Madhuri Dixit became emotional after watching the performance. When Madhuri Dixit was asked on the show if she was ever rebuked by Saroj Khan, she said ‘Yes’ Madhuri Dixit told the story and said,’ Once the director scolded me and I was crying, why did Master ji shout at me? “I’ve never cried in life. I miss her so much”.

