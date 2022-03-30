Duel for Juventus vs Atlético de Madrid, Nahuel Molina

nahuel molina He went on to become a key piece for Lionel Scoloni in the Argentina national team and is the undisputed starter in Udinese. His good performance garnered the interest of many clubs and he would be sure to make a club leap into the next overseas market.

according to description tuttosport, Juventus He has already started talks with agents of Udinese and 23-year-old Nahuel Molina, who has a contract with his current club until 2026.

Juventus task is to negotiate quickly Looking for a replacement for Juan Guillermo CuadradoMuch loved at the club but who is going to be 34 and for whom do they think we need to start thinking about the options on the right side.

The…