Duke basketball clutch gene in full bloom in Sweet 16 victory

The clutch genes of the Duke basketball team are in full bloom.

Something special is cooking with the Duke basketball team.

It looked like this team didn’t have the clutch genes after a disappointing two weeks to end the regular season and ACC tournament, something has changed with the Blue Devils.

Duke showed off his moxie in the final four minutes in Round of 32 against Michigan State, and it showed even more moxie on Thursday night in Sweet 16 against Texas Tech in San Francisco.

The Red Raiders punched the Blue Devils in the mouth with their formidable defense in the opening four minutes, but Duke was able to settle in the game and work his way back.

Throughout the second half, both teams exploded in a heavyweight fight. However, things were looking bleak for Mike…