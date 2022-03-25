Duke beats Texas Tech 78-73 to send Coach K to Elite 8

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Mike Krzyzewski has spent more than four decades at Duke telling his players what to do, even with championship-level results.

With the end of his Hall of Fame career in danger, Krzyzewski let his players dictate the game-closing defensive strategy of switching from an involuntary field defense to Duke’s famous man-to-man.

Key defensive stops and two late baskets by Jeremy Roach moved Krzyzewski to within a win of his record-setting 13th trip to the Final Four in his farewell season with a 78-73 win over Texas Tech on Thursday night.

Krzyzewski said that the players came to him during late times like a “Catholic boys’ choir”, asking to switch to man simultaneously making three straight stops and turning the game over to duke…