Duke-Carolina, Kansas-Nova gear up for epic Final Four showdown

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski refused to let his players consider the prospect of facing North Carolina for the first time in the NCAA Tournament after the Blue Devils punched their last four ticket with a win over Arkansas.

Now they have no choice but to think.

The Tar Heels overtook 15th-seeded St. Peters on Sunday, setting up a final four for the ages in New Orleans, the first Duke-Carolina in the tournament and the retired coach taking care of the final underdog in the final. The biggest stage presence in college basketball. The winner gets either Kansas or Villanova for the national championship.

“I saw something that Bill Self said about the regional championship game,” Krzyzewski said of his Kansas counterpart, “it’s really…