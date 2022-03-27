Duke, Coach K have epic end in reach in Final Four

SAN FRANCISCO – Mike Krzyzewski showed some agility to a septuagenarian with a slight limp, dodging activists to court the gathering and cutting a backdoor behind Atlantic Coast Conference commissioner Jim Phillips. He headed to the Duke cheer section to embrace his wife, Mickey, and the generations of family members who lived with him. Retirement was pushed back again; Another Final Four needs to be celebrated.

The faces on the Krzyzewski family on Saturday night—and the faces of the Duke players—were completely different from three weeks ago. stricken then, beaming now. Coach Kay’s grand departure from Cameron Indoor Stadium was a flop on March 5, ending with an upset at the hands of North Carolina that left him.