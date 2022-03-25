Duke, Coach K on brink of Final Four after gutsy win vs Texas Tech

SAN FRANCISCO – With 4.8 seconds remaining and Texas Tech finally subdued, Mike Krzyzewski turned to Duke fans behind his bench and threw a right fist into the air. It wasn’t exactly a mower swing, but who cares. At the age of 75, after facing the end of a career for the second consecutive game, the Duke legend lived to punch another day.

He trained to a floor-slapping, defense-changing gem of a victory, delaying his retirement for at least two more days. The most captivating story of this NCAA tournament keeps going.

K’s coaching endgame has changed shape and duration several times in this month alone. At the start of the month it was a burden for their youth team, which appeared capable of crushing them under their own weight after they flopped late on 5 March…