Duke Makes the Final Four in Coach K’s Last Season

SAN FRANCISCO — Over several generations, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski has molded four-year veterans and one-and-a-half Hot Shots onto championship teams, setting some teams with a floor-slapping brutality and others with a freewheeling offense. Have done, and at times it seems, to be able to bend a referee’s whistle the way he wants.

Krzyzewski’s cleanest move, however, could take his last team – and his greenest – into another Final Four.

The second-seeded Blue Devils in the West Zone kept their hopes alive of sending Krzyzewski into retirement with a sixth national championship finish on Saturday night’s round of 8 defeat to fourth-seeded Arkansas 78-69.

As a talented young team that is hitting its stride at the most opportune moment, newcomer Paolo Banchero, who…