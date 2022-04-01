Duke, North Carolina Meet for Fantasy Final Four – ESPN 98.1 FM

Duke. North Carolina. It’s always a big, blue-blooded, rival matchup.

Some may wonder if the two squads have ever met in the NCAA Final Four. They haven’t—in fact, the two teams with 11 championships have never met in the NCAA Tournament.

Now, one spot is on the line in the championship game. The No. 8 seed will be the North Carolina Underdogs versus the No. 2 seed Duke (32-6) of the team, which will have NBA draft picks like Paulo Banchero, Mark Williams, and AJ Griffin.

An upset Saturday will mark the end of Duke’s head coach Mike Krzyzewski’s coaching history as he retires. Coach Kay won all five Duke titles, including the most recent in 2015. Winning one final title would be the end of a story.