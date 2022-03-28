Duke opens as the favorite over North Carolina in the Final Four to win the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship

Duke heads into the Final Four as the consensus favorite to win the national title in the sportsbooks, but the Blue Devils will have to get past hardcore North Carolina to get into the championship game.

Duke has been established as the 4.5-point favorite on the Tar Heels in his last four appearance on Saturday in New Orleans. Kansas is a 4-point favorite over Villanova in the other national semifinals.

Caesars Sportsbook has Duke +150 in the updated odds for winning the national championship. Kansas is at +190, followed by Villanova at +450 and North Carolina at +550.

The Tar Heels ended 15-seeded St Peter’s Cinderella run on Sunday to earn a place in the last four. He will take on Duke for the third time this season. The Blue Devils were endorsed in the first two meetings with North…