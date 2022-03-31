Duke set for three-match home weekend and senior day

Duke vs. No. 53 Georgia Tech – Friday at 4 p.m.Duke vs No. 65 Clemson – Sunday at 12 noonDuke vs. North Carolina A&T – Sunday at 5 p.m.

Durham – No. 19 Duke Men’s Tennis welcomes No. 53 Georgia Tech, No. 65 Clemson and North Carolina A&T at Ambler Tennis Stadium starting Friday.



The Blue Devils host the Yellow Jackets on Fridays at 4 p.m., and Sundays at 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. welcome the Tigers and Aggies for a doubleheader. All competitions are set to be played outside the Ambler Tennis Stadium, but they have the potential to go ahead…