SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski finished his farewell season in the last four of his record-setting 13th trip thanks to two late baskets by Jeremy Roach, which helped the Blue Devils’ 78- Helped seal the victory of 73. Thursday Night Tech.

Roach’s two shots were part of a 7–0 run as steady sophistication came in clutch for the second straight game and to send second seed Duke (31–6) in an Elite Eight matchup against fourth seed Arkansas.

Paolo Banchero led the Dukes with 22 points, Mark Williams added 16 and Roach added 15 as the Blue Devils stopped third-seeded Texas Tech (27–10) and coached Kay to his record 100th NCAA Tournament victory. Got it

Court action as this taut West Zone was in the semifinals, the story of this Blue…