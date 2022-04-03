Duke-UNC: Nike unveils special edition shirt honoring Coach K ahead of game

Ahead of what could be the final game of Mike Krzyzewski’s illustrious career, Nike has unveiled a special shirt in honor of the legendary Duke coach.

According to college basketball reporter Adam Zagoria, Blue Devils fans attending Saturday night’s highly-anticipated Final Four matchup between No. 2 Duke and No. 8 UNC will receive a “Duke Blue” shirt, a signature Nike swoosh and a stripped-down version. Will be adorned with By brand name, both in white.

Nike dropped the N, I and E from his name, leaving only a “K” in recognition of his historic 42-year career at coach K and university.

The commemorative shirt adds another finishing touch to one of the biggest nights in recent college basketball history.

Krzyzewski enters his final …