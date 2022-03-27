Duke vs Arkansas final score, highlights: Coach K gets record 13th Final Four berth

For the third straight game at the 2022 NCAA Tournament, Duke ended his competition with a strong finish.

Unlike the previous two matches, however, the 2-seeded Blue Devils did not need it to recover from the deficit. Mike Krzyzewski’s team was dominant for the entirety of their Elite Eight victory over 4-seed Arkansas on Saturday, which beat the Razorbacks 78-69 — a score that’s not indicative of how easily the Blue Devils beat them. sent home.

Duke once again got off to a slow start, with four early turnovers, and then went into the game with three straight hustle plays by Mark Williams, who finished the game with 12 points, 12 rebounds, and three blocks. From there, Duke overtook Arkansas in the paint while hitting 3s on time 45-33…