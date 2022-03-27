Duke vs. Arkansas live score, updates, highlights from March Madness Elite Eight game

Saturday’s Elite Eight meeting between 2-seed Dukes and 4-seed Arkansas is the latest high-stakes matchup between the Blue Devils and Razorbacks.

First, the game has the potential to be the final competition coached by Mike Krzyzewski, who will retire after the completion of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Whether his career ends with another Final Four run and a potential national championship remains to be seen, but Eric Musselman’s Arkansas team – with an outright victory over top overall seed Gonzaga – will attempt to send him into early retirement. .

So, again, the stakes are quite high for this game. It’s not that they haven’t been there before.

Coaches have met with Arkansas three times before Saturday’s meeting, two of which came…