Duke vs. Arkansas score: Live Elite Eight updates, college basketball scores, NCAA bracket, March Madness

Duke and Arkansas had a blast in the first half of their Elite Eight showdown on Saturday night before No. 2 seed Blue Devils closed the half in a hurry, taking a 45-33 lead at the break. Trevor Kielce hit a 3-pointer on the buzzer, to give Duke a commanding edge as it seeks its first Last Four appearance since 2015.

4 seed Razorbacks made a quick 9-6 lead, but the Blue Devils made a swift comeback on the back of a strong bounce from Mark Williams. The sophomore center scored eight straight runs for Duke to help the Blue Devils take a 14-11 lead, before he went to the bench to take a breather. Duke took a 22-14 lead, but then Jailyne Williams helped steady things for the razorback. The Arkansas center made a pair of charges and scored five points in a 30-second period…