Duke vs North Carolina College Basketball Game Preview

Duke Blue Devils vs. North Carolina Tar Heels Prediction and College Basketball Game Preview.

Loading...

Duke vs North Carolina Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 4

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Location: Dean Smith Center, Chapel Hill, NC

Network: ESPN

Loading...

– All CFN Fearless Predictions

Loading...

Duke (11-10) vs. North Carolina (15-9) Game Preview

For the latest lines and to place bets on college basketball, Go to BetMGM

Loading...

Why the duke will win

Duke is better playing than North Carolina.

Loading...

There could have been two losses in a row, but they were both in overtime after going on a roll with four straight wins, including a stunning win in Virginia.

Loading...

The defense has not been great, but the scoring is punch, the team has shot 48% or more in eight of the last ten matches, and at least recently, the teams have not been as hot as three against that D.

Loading...

North Carolina cannot make thrusts, and that means it needs to own offensive glass, but can rebound enough to retain the Blue Devils.

Loading...

However…

Loading...

Why North Carolina Will Win

North Carolina won 91–87 in early February, though Duke struck just about everything inside and out. It was one of the few games in which the Ter Heels were up by three – a season-high 67% – but it won by doing a bit more on the boards, including the offensive side.

Loading...

No, UNC hasn’t been playing very well as Duke lately, but if the defense can just recover and overtake the O70s, that’s fine.

Loading...

The Tar Heels are 8-1 in 2021 when scoring over 70 – losing only to Florida State – and losing their Final Four when it doesn’t. Duke’s defense is not enough to keep North Carolina away from scoring if it gets hot from the start.

Loading...

The Blue Devils do not fully force mistakes and they are fine on the defensive boards, but again, the issue can range from three. And then, North Carolina is usually fierce from behind the arc, and usually, Duke has a tough time going out of there teams.

Loading...

At least, it did so at first.

Loading...

What is going to happen

It is going to land in the ACC tournament and whether or not these two teams can get hot enough and play well enough to somehow, somehow, get into the big tournament – and it will probably win the ACC Championship.

Loading...

However, if North Carolina can run Duke out of the gym, it will generate at least one buzz – and vice versa. That is not going to happen, and neither of these teams is going anywhere – most likely – but it will be a spirited sports whale with the Tar Heels to kick off the regular season with some extra major Discount and ability on their thanks free throw line.

Loading...

Duke vs North Carolina prediction, line

North Carolina 78, Duke 74

Bet in college basketball with BetMGM

Row: North Carolina-3, O / U: 148

Confidence of ATS out of 5: 2

Loading...

Must see rating: ४

5: Team Lebron

1: Team KD